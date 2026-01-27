"It’s just fantastic": Ukrainian combat robot captures three occupiers

The technological advantage of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is reaching a new level, where the physical presence of an infantryman is no longer always necessary to capture the enemy. According to Censor.NET, unique footage has been published online showing a Ukrainian ground robotic complex (UGV) single-handedly capturing three invaders.

The recording, made by the robot's own camera, captures the surrender process in the courtyard of one of the private rural households.

Watch more: Ukrainian interceptor drone catches up with and destroys Russian Shahed-136 attack UAV. VIDEO

How the technological detention took place:

Exiting under escort of the vehicle: Three occupiers take turns leaving the building with their hands up, obeying the commands of the UGV operator.

Disarmament: One of the invaders takes off his bulletproof vest right in front of the robot's camera, demonstrating that he has no weapons and no intention of resisting.

Fixation: Under the watchful eye of the robotic complex, all three prisoners lie down in the snow, awaiting the arrival of the Armed Forces evacuation team.

"The UGV is capturing orcs, it's just fantastic!" reads the comment on the video.

Watch more: Replenishing exchange pool: Ukrainian soldiers capture six occupiers. VIDEO