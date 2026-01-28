Special forces "DOZOR" captured sniper and Russian communications officer in Lyman direction

In Donetsk Oblast, special forces of the State Border Guard Service and the Armed Forces of Ukraine added a sniper and a communications officer from the Russian Federation to the exchange fund.

According to Censor.NET, in the Lyman direction, special forces from "DOZOR" and the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh conducted a joint strike and search operation on enemy positions.

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As a result of the firefight, the lost position was regained and two Russian Armed Forces servicemen were taken prisoner.

During filtration measures, the specialities of the captured ruscists were established. The enemy sniper and signalman were handed over to the competent authorities.

The operation is being carried out in close cooperation with units of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The soldiers continue to conduct 'negotiations' in a language they know well," according to comments under the video.

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