"There is no heat, but water has gone": entrance in high-rise building in Kyiv flooded due to burst pipe

Another large-scale accident on the heating networks has been recorded in Kyiv, which led to the flooding of part of a residential building. A video recording of the incident was published on his page by Serhii Rudyk, a member of the Ukrainian parliament and an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noting that it was the entrance to the building where he lives.

The footage shows hot water flooding the second and first floors of the high-rise building. According to the author of the video, due to the high water level and steam, residents were effectively trapped inside and unable to leave the building.

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Details of the utility incident:

Consequences of the accident: The pipe burst amid a prolonged lack of heating in the building.

Eyewitness accounts: A resident of the building in the video complains that the stairwell has turned into a "pool" of hot water, making it impossible to leave the premises.

Serhii Rudyk's reaction: The MP ironically noted that instead of the long-awaited warmth in their radiators, people got flooded stairwells.

"My building. There is still no heat, but the water is gone. Lots of water!!!", Rudyk wrote in a comment on the published video.

Read more: Kyiv temporarily restricts hot water in some residential buildings to restore heating – KCSA

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