Armed Forces of Ukraine deny Russian claims of "street fighting" and "clearing operations" in Kutkivka, Kharkiv region

Statements by Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of Russia’s Armed Forces, about alleged "street fighting" and "clearing operations" in Kutkivka, Kharkiv region, are not true.

This was stated by the 16th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Kutkivka under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The settlement of Kutkivka, which is located within the area of responsibility of the 16th Army Corps units, remains under the full control of Ukraine’s Defense Forces. No loss of positions has been allowed.

The enemy is attempting infiltration by small groups, but these actions are detected in time and stopped. Units of the 151st Separate Mechanized Brigade effectively kill enemy groups on the approaches to the settlement or while they are taking cover in destroyed buildings.

Read more: Enemy has become more active in Kupiansk and in areas adjacent to Sumy region, - commander of 429th separate regiment of USF "Achilles" Fedorenko

Reports of Kutkivka "capture" are an information-psychological operation

Reports of Kutkivka’s "capture" are another element of the enemy’s information-psychological operations and have nothing to do with the real situation.

Read more: Fighting continues in Vovchansk: Russians are trying to bypass city from flanks, - Trehubov