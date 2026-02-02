"To hell with it, let’s dance!": Kyiv resident takes social media by storm with fiery dancing in an apartment without light

Ukrainian resilience has many faces, and sometimes it manifests itself in the ability to entertain oneself and one's neighbours even in the darkest times. According to Censor.NET, a video has gone viral online showing a resident of one of Kyiv's high-rise buildings putting on a real light show in his own home during a power outage.

The footage, which was apparently filmed by neighbours from the building opposite, shows the silhouette of a man in the window of a dark apartment. Armed with a torch, he dances energetically, creating dynamic light effects.

Why this video went viral:

Optimism despite everything: At the time of filming, the house had no electricity or heating, but the Kyiv resident found a way to keep his spirits up.

At the time of filming, the house had no electricity or heating, but the Kyiv resident found a way to keep his spirits up. Sporting interest: Social media users joke that this is a great way not only to entertain yourself, but also to warm up when the batteries are cold.

Support from neighbours: The small beam of light in the window has become a symbol of how no blackouts can break the spirits of Ukrainians.

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"The lights are off, there's no heating. Never mind. A worthy contender for "Video of the Day" — a man in Kyiv decided to dance with a flashlight to entertain himself or warm up," reads the comments on the video.

This video proves once again that while the enemy is trying to plunge Ukraine into darkness, Ukrainians are lighting up the world inside themselves.

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