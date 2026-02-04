Bullet pierces occupier-suicide and knocks cap off his head

The Russian military leadership continues to treat its soldiers as disposable, refusing to evacuate the wounded. According to Censor.NET, another objective monitoring video has appeared online showing the last moments of an invader's life.

The footage shows a wounded occupier, left alone in a destroyed landing, realising the hopelessness of his situation and taking his own life.

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Doomed to oblivion:

No evacuation: The occupier was made to understand that there would be no reinforcements and no one was going to take him off the battlefield. For Russian commanders, evacuating the "three hundredth" is an unnecessary waste of resources.

No choice: Being within range of Ukrainian drones and unable to crawl to his comrades or surrender due to the severity of his injuries, the invader chooses to shoot himself in the head.

"Farewell kiss": This case adds to the daily statistics of suicides in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces, which have become a mass phenomenon due to complete demoralisation and fear of imminent death from UAVs.

Watch more: Failed to escape Ukrainian UAV: occupier shot himself in head as Ukrainian drone approaches. VIDEO

Such footage is the best proof that for the Kremlin, "we don't abandon our own" is just an empty slogan. In practice, a wounded soldier becomes a burden on the budget and logistics, which is disposed of at the first opportunity.

"Addition to the daily column "Putin's farewell kiss". After being wounded, the Russian occupier was informed that no help would come, no reinforcements would be sent, his commanders had no intention of evacuating him, his own people did not need him, and he could not crawl to captivity. Therefore, he finished himself off with a shot from an automatic weapon," the video commentary notes.

Watch more: Two occupiers shot themselves with automatic weapons in unison on battlefield near Huliaipole. VIDEO

Watch more: Wounded occupier takes his own life on battlefield. VIDEO