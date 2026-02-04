37th Marine Brigade takes only surviving ruscist prisoner near Ivanivka

Fighters of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade prevented the enemy from building up forces near the eastern outskirts of the village of Ivanivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, during an attempt to infiltrate the settlement, a group of enemy servicemen was eliminated.

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Only one occupier survived, who immediately surrendered to the Defence Forces.

In the footage, the brigade’s pilots indicated the direction of movement and escorted the invader to the point where he was taken prisoner.

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