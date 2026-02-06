Ukrainian defence forces are destroying rare weapons that Pyongyang has supplied to assist the Russian aggressor. According to Censor.NET, footage has appeared online showing the successful destruction of a powerful North Korean artillery installation, "Koksan" (M1989 Koksan).

The enemy equipment was detected and attacked by crews of the 429th separate brigade of unmanned systems forces (USF) "ACHILLES".

Details of the target's destruction:

Positional zoning: The self-propelled artillery unit fired in the direction of Kupiansk from a firing position in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast.

Effective reconnaissance: Despite the enemy's attempts to conceal its scarce artillery, "ACHILLES" aerial reconnaissance officers detected the installation in time after it fired another volley.

Precise strike: Thanks to the skill of the drone operators, accurate strikes were delivered on the North Korean "monster," which resulted in the equipment being put out of action.

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The appearance of "Koksans" on the front line indicates the Kremlin's deep dependence on supplies from the DPRK, but Ukrainian unmanned systems prove that any "analogue" equipment is vulnerable to modern weapons.

"The crews of the 429th Brigade of the USF "ACHILLES" hit the North Korean self-propelled gun "Koksan". It was trying to terrorise Kupiansk in the Luhansk region, but now its combat path is over. We continue to burn out the occupiers and their allies," the comment says.

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