"Signum" operators destroyed eight enemy drones — three "Orlans," three "Supercams," Zala, and Lancet. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders continue to "blind" the enemy, massively destroying its reconnaissance and strike aircraft. According to Censor.NET, impressive footage has appeared online showing the work of Signum unit fighters, who landed eight Russian UAVs in a short period of time.

The video shows a series of accurate interceptions that deprived the occupiers of the ability to conduct reconnaissance and correct fire on one of the sections of the front.

Mass "bird fall":

Orlans and Supercams: The Russian Federation's reconnaissance network suffered the greatest losses - the soldiers "cut the wings" of three "Orlans" and three "Supercams," which are the main "eyes" of the enemy artillery.

Zala and Lancet: In addition to the reconnaissance drones, the "Zala" camera drone and the dangerous "Lancet" kamikaze strike drone, which was preparing for an attack, came under fire.

Result: Thanks to the skill of anti-aircraft gunners and UAV interceptor operators, the sky above the Armed Forces of Ukraine's positions became much clearer, and the enemy lost expensive equipment.

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The destruction of drones significantly undermines the occupying forces' ability to conduct offensive operations and shelling.

"Beautiful. Signum warriors shot down another 8 enemy drones! They clipped the wings of 3 Orlans, 3 Supercams, a Zala and a Lancet. We continue to clear the sky," the defenders commented on their work.

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