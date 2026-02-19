State Financial Monitoring Service head Pronin spent month in Tanzania and Mexico on "business trip". VIDEO

During one year in office, the Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, Filip Pronin, spent more than 2 months on foreign business trips. Among the countries visited were Tanzania, Mexico, and a number of European states. The official's trips strangely coincided with important meetings of parliamentary temporary investigative commissions (TICs) s of inquiry or corruption scandals such as "Mindichgate."

This is reported in a material by Bihus.Info, according to Censor.NET.

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Pronin's strange business trips

Pronin was appointed head of the State Financial Monitoring Service on December 31, 2024. His activity in the position began with the collection of information regarding the business of the fifth president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, which became the basis for imposing sanctions against him. This immediately caused a scandal, against the backdrop of which Pronin went on a business trip to Paris.

In the first months of work, Pronin visited France twice and traveled to Luxembourg. During the same period, he missed several meetings of the Temporary Commission of Inquiry of the Verkhovna Rada, where he was invited by people's deputies.

Watch more: Zelenskyy’s weak spot: how Halushchenko wanted to flee to US as ambassador. LIVE BROADCAST

Corruption scandals involving Pronin

The intensity of his trips increased in the autumn. In September, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament from the Voice party, reported possible violations during the construction of fortifications in the Donetsk region, for which the Poltava Regional State Administration was responsible when it was headed by Pronin.

According to the MP, of the 372 million hryvnias allocated for defense lines, at least 200 million could have been embezzled through schemes involving shell companies, inflated prices, and fictitious contracts.

Possible embezzlement during the construction of fortifications began to be investigated by the NABU. On October 21, 2025, detectives conducted searches of the leadership of the State Financial Monitoring Service, including Pronin's first deputy, Bohdan Korolchuk. However, Pronin himself was on a business trip in Paris at the time, "Bihus" emphasizes.

Read more: Mindich stole money from Ukraine through offshore companies linked to Russia and Russian agent Omson, - NABU

Height of NABU operation "Midas"

As noted, in general, Pronin spent almost the entire month of October 2025 on business trips that were strangely prolonged.

For example, at the beginning of the month, he went to a one-day meeting in Zurich, but the trip took almost a week. The head of financial intelligence returned from Zurich on October 5, but a week later went on the next business trip to Bern, and from there to Paris, returning only at the end of October.

In November, NABU released information about Operation Midas – large-scale embezzlement in the energy sector. According to the investigation, funds were siphoned off through extensive schemes, and the amounts were measured in hundreds of millions.

See more: Mindichgate: Halushchenko notified of suspicion of laundering over $112 million, - NABU. INFOGRAPHICS

In this story, the State Financial Monitoring Service should have played a key role: it is the service that can obtain information about financial transactions, transfer chains, and the movement of funds. However, as stated by the NABU, responses to individual requests arrived with a delay of months or did not arrive at all, the material says.

Against the backdrop of a growing number of questions regarding the work and role of financial intelligence in a high-profile corruption scandal, Pronin again went on a business trip. Thus, the official spent almost an entire month in Tanzania and Mexico. In total, during the year, the head of financial intelligence spent over 70 days on foreign trips, excluding leaves and sick days.