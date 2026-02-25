TCR serviceman stabbed during document check in Kryvyi Rih. Local media report on the fight and other victims. VIDEO (updated)

In Kryvyi Rih, a citizen injured a soldier during a check of military registration documents.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the regional military commissariat.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details of the incident

As noted, on February 24, 2026, in Kryvyi Rih, an alert group, together with the national police, stopped a citizen to check his military registration documents and found that this conscript was a violator of military registration and was wanted.

"While communicating with the detainee, ‘concerned citizens’ resorted to obstructing state activities in the field of mobilization preparation. As a result of aggressive actions, one of the servicemen received a knife wound," the statement said.

See more: Woman who fired at TCR minibus in Lviv to stand trial – police. PHOTO

The condition of the wounded is stable

The injured soldier was promptly hospitalized. He is currently receiving the necessary medical care. His condition is stable. There are no other victims in this incident.

The TCR emphasizes that any acts of aggression against representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are unacceptable.

Read more: Group of civilians attacked military personnel of TCR in Odesa: there are casualties

Media data

According to the publication "Svoi. Kryvyi Rih," a fight broke out in the Pokrovskyi district of the city involving two men (a father and son) and military personnel from the TCR. A shot was fired. Eyewitnesses called the police. An ambulance also arrived at the scene. Sources inform the publication that, in addition to the soldier, the father of the conscript was seriously injured and is also currently in the hospital.