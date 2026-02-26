"Months of lies, and then - oh, there’s enemy! - Butusov on disaster in Huliaipole and "Groundhog Day" in management of AFU. VIDEO

In the fourth year of full-scale war, the Ukrainian army continues to stumble over the same organisational chaos that led to the tragedies of Ilovaisk and Debaltseve. On Radio NV, the commander of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" and Yurii Butusov set the record straight on the issues of territorial losses, false reports to higher-ups, and illusory hopes for peace without stopping the front.

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"Championship round" or management crisis?

Commenting on the metaphor of the commander of the 3rd Corps, Andrii Biletskyi, about the "last round," Butusov emphasises that the war of 2026 is a front of sensors and high-precision weapons. The winner will not be the one with more people, but the one who closes the "Boyd loop" (decision-making cycle) faster.

"The problem now is not quantitative, not moral exhaustion. It is a question of quality and efficiency. Whoever organises the battlefield better will have the advantage," the journalist emphasises.

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The tragedy of Huliaypole as a symbol of irresponsibility

Butusov gave a shocking example of how a lack of honesty in reports leads to strategic defeats. The loss of Huliaipole, he said, was concealed until the very end.

Official recognition: This only happened after the Russians showed a video from our battalion's captured command post.

Enemy trophies: All equipment, computers, telephones, and even secret communications with the Commander-in-Chief were captured.

Reason: "Months of lies that we were holding something. And then – 'oh, the enemy is here,' and everyone ran away. We lost an entire city due to a lack of responsibility and honesty," Butusov states.

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"Groundhog Day": Why are the mistakes of 2014 repeating themselves in 2026?

The journalist notes that Ukraine completely lacks a culture of After Action Review (AAR)— analysis of actions taken.

The same faces: The commanders from Ilovaisk and Debaltseve are still in their positions, and their approaches have not changed.

Manipulation of statistics: "We lose 500 square kilometres, then liberate 200 and present it as an incredible success. This is self-deception that has been going on for 12 years in a row."

Lack of honesty: Until the command begins to acknowledge mistakes in planning and building battle orders, disasters like Bakhmut or Avdiivka will repeat themselves cyclically.

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About the USF and the "proliferation" of new brigades

Butusov expressed scepticism about the strategy of creating separate UAV regiments (in particular within the structure of the Unmanned Systems Forces) when the infantry on the front line remains naked and barefoot.

"Why create new UAV brigades instead of providing drones and infrastructure to the corps that are actually holding the front? This is a question of strategic planning, which in our case is detached from reality."

Peace talks: There is only one condition

Butusov calls all talk of peace "information chewing gum" until the main condition is met.

"Negotiations will only begin when we stop the Russians and they are unable to advance for several months. Everything else is noise. To stop the offensive, we need not just people, but changes in management."

Read more: UAVs give Armed Forces of Ukraine tactical advantage in Zaporizhzhia, key issue is quality of command, - Butusov, Khartiia Unmanned Systems Platoon Commander