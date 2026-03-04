Former MP from the Party of Regions and sellout singer Taisia Povalii, who supported Russian aggression, has delivered another batch of propaganda clichés. As Censor.NET reports, in an interview with one of the Kremlin’s media outlets, she openly called for the occupation of Kyiv and the destruction of Ukrainian statehood.

The traitor, who is now hiding in Moscow, does not conceal that her "patriotism" has entirely mercenary motives, she wants to regain property that Ukrainian authorities have seized.

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"Little Russia" and "Russian Kyiv": quotes from the traitor

On the fate of Ukraine: Povalii doubts that the country will remain independent, stating:

"Kyiv, I don’t know whether Ukraine will exist. Kyiv. But I really want it to, because my house there has been seized. I very much need Kyiv to be ours, Russian."

On imperial myths: The sellout repeated the worn-out theses about the "triune Rus," calling Ukraine "Little Russia" and Belarus "White Russia." In her view, "good will triumph" only when these territories are absorbed by Russia.

"What do I want to say? There is one more thing important to me in life. How do I feel my mission inside? It is the creation and reunification of the Slavic peoples. Why? I generally believe that the foundation of Slavic people is kindness. When we reunite, when all the sisters return to our family, Little Russia, White Russia, thank God, with us, and Great Russia, then good will triumph across our entire planet. It will triumph because there is so much evil now."

On the "mission": Povaliy cynically calls her support for the killing of Ukrainians a "mission to create and reunite the Slavic peoples."

Read more: SSU detained FSB agent who, under guise of fulfilling defence orders, coordinated attacks on Kyiv

Legal aspect

It should be recalled that Taisia Povalii is a suspect in criminal proceedings in Ukraine. In 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) served her with a notice of suspicion under three articles, including collaborationist activity and justifying Russia’s armed aggression. Her property — luxury real estate, cars, and rights to songs, has been seized.

Read more: Ex-officer from Lviv region gets life sentence for betraying Ukraine: fled to Moscow and leaked data on Ukraine’s Armed Forces equipment – SBI.