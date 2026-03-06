In north of Kharkiv region, 58th Brigade destroyed Russian excavator and evacuation truck. VIDEO

Unmanned systems units of the 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi thwarted attempts by the occupiers to build fortifications in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to Censor.NET, pilots of the 3rd Motorised Infantry Battalion destroyed enemy engineering equipment and logistics transport in two days.

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Chronology of events in the Kharkiv region

Day one: Drone operators spotted a camouflaged excavator that the occupiers were using to set up defensive positions. The strike was carried out while a group of Russian soldiers was near the equipment. A direct hit and casualties among personnel were recorded.

Day two: The Russian command attempted to evacuate the damaged engineering vehicle. To do this, they brought a GAZ-66 truck to the frontline zone.

Evacuation fiasco: The Russian truck stalled in a forest belt while attempting to hook up the excavator. FPV drone operators from the 58th SMB took advantage of the moment and delivered a series of repeated strikes.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since the start of war - about 1,271,350 people (+950 per day), 11,734 tanks, 37,960 artillery systems, 24,148 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Results of the fire damage

As a result of the pilots' work, both the excavator and the GAZ-66 evacuation vehicle were completely destroyed. The suspension of engineering work in this area prevents the occupiers from strengthening their line of defence, which is critical for the further actions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Watch more: Surviving occupier kneels in front of puddle, scoops up water with his hands and drinks it. VIDEO