Defence Forces’ aviation destroyed Russian "Shahed" with missile. VIDEO
Footage of a Russian drone being shot down during one of the attacks on Ukrainian cities has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the Shahed-type drone was hit by the Air Force.
The video shows the enemy drone exploding in the air after being hit by a missile.
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