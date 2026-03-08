Defence Forces’ aviation destroyed Russian "Shahed" with missile. VIDEO

Footage of a Russian drone being shot down during one of the attacks on Ukrainian cities has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the Shahed-type drone was hit by the Air Force.

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The video shows the enemy drone exploding in the air after being hit by a missile.

See also: SIGNUM pilots shot down 20 Russian drones. VIDEO

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