Units of the USF of AFU struck four targets belonging to the Russian "Rubicon" unit in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, destroying warehouses, a repair base, and a deployment point.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Robert Brovdi, commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces.

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Pilots of the 9th "Kairos" battalion of the 414th "Madyar's Birds" brigade, using Ukrainian-made FP-2 middle strike weapons with a warhead of 60-100 kg, hit a train with fuel and lubricants (TOT Luhansk region) and an S-300V air defence missile system launcher, which was hit and destroyed (Borovenky (TOT Luhansk region), a logistics hub, an ammunition depot and other military facilities.

The "Tor" air defence missile system was detected and destroyed by "Reid" pilots of the 413th USF Regiment near the village of Berdianske (TOT Zaporizhzhia region).

The 1st separate USF centre worked on enemy "Rubicon" facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region: a temporary deployment point, warehouses, a repair base and a UAV workshop simultaneously in four settlements (TOT Zaporizhzhia region).

"At the same time, the USF forces are carrying out daily deep strikes on targets in the swampy areas of the Russian Federation, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The work of the USF Birds on targets in the TOT is coordinated by the newly created USF Deep Strike Coordination Centre," the USF commander concluded.

What preceded this?

According to the General Staff, over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck three areas of concentration of manpower, seven artillery systems, five UAV control points, a command and observation post and three other important objects of the occupiers.

Read more: S-300 launcher, radar station, and ammunition depots of occupiers have been hit, - General Staff of AFU