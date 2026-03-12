Anti-aircraft gunners of 92nd Brigade destroy enemy aerial target on front line with Strela-10 air defence system. VIDEO
Despite the emergence of the latest air defence systems, time-tested surface-to-air missile systems continue to clear the Ukrainian sky of enemy objects effectively. As reported by Censor.NET, soldiers of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kish Otaman Ivan Sirko demonstrated the effective operation of the Strela-10 air defence system.
Details of combat operations:
- Moment of impact: Video footage captured the missile launch and the moment it scored a direct hit on the enemy target. After the explosion, the enemy object was completely destroyed.
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Crew skill: Operating near the line of battle contact requires air defence troops to act with maximum speed and maintain camouflage, as such systems are priority targets for enemy artillery and drones.
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