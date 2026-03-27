Anti-aircraft gunners from 67th SMB "landed" nine Russian "Molniya" drones. VIDEO
Specialists from the anti-aircraft missile battalion of the 67th Separate Mechanised Brigade (Ukrainian Volunteer Corps (UVC)) have achieved outstanding results in combating Russian attack drones. According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders have recently managed to shoot down nine enemy ‘Molniya’ drones.
"The meticulous work of specialists from the 67th SMB’s anti-aircraft missile division. Every Molniya in the Ukrainian sky is quickly marked as destroyed," reads the commentary on a video recording featuring footage of Ukrainian soldiers in action.
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