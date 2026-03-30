"I Will Find You Everywhere": "Suspilne" presented film "I Cry for Krynky" about the search for missing defenders. VIDEO

"I Cry for Krynky" is a documentary by Suspilne about the search for those who went missing in Krynky. The "Suspilne Chernihiv" team has compiled the stories of women searching for their missing relatives, who fought for the only stronghold on the left bank in the village of Krynky.

"I will find you wherever you are," said Lidiia Rudenko to her husband in their final conversation before he set off for the left bank of the Dnipro. She has been searching for him for a year and a half now – Serhii Rudenko went missing in June 2024 near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region.

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The Ukrainian Defence Forces’ military operation to cross and secure the left bank of the Dnipro began in October 2023 and lasted until the summer of 2024. As a result, Ukrainian forces retreated. According to official figures, the operation in Krynky claimed the lives of 262 defenders, with 788 considered missing.

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From the moment women receive notification that their loved ones are missing, a different life begins for them. This life is filled with pain and despair. And also with the bureaucracy they face in the state institutions responsible for searching for the missing. How the film’s protagonists, Lydia Rudenko, Olha Sviatna and Olena Hubar, search for their missing relatives, what challenges they face during their search, and what gives them hope and the strength to carry on – watch the documentary by Suspilne Chernihiv, ‘I Cry for Krynky’.

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