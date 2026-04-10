Several MPs spent at least 100 million UAH on premium cars in 2025 – Bihus.Info. VIDEO

Journalists from Bihus.Info analysed the electronic declarations of Ukrainian MPs for 2025 and found that a number of MPs had upgraded their car fleets. According to the journalists’ calculations, they spent at least 100 million hryvnias on luxury cars last year.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is covered in a report by Bihus.Info.

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The "Dovira" parliamentary group

For example, the head of the "Dovira" group, Oleh Kuliniych, began using a luxury 2025 Mercedes-Benz V300D. The car is registered to Octane LLC, owned by Kuliniych himself. According to the declaration, the Mercedes cost over 5.4 million UAH.

Kuliniych's colleague in "Dovira," Oleksandr Sukhov, declared his wife’s recent purchase—a 2025 BMW X5 for over 4.7 million UAH. This amount exceeds the Sukhovs' entire annual income. In a comment to journalists, Sukhov stated that his wife sold her previous car and an inherited apartment to fund the purchase. He added that he does not personally use his wife’s car, but instead drives a 2025 Skoda Octavia.

Meanwhile, the car fleet of Borys Prykhodko from the same "Dovira" group grew by two vehicles: a 2023 Lexus LX 600 and a 2024 Porsche Panamera. The MP's declaration states that his wife purchased the Lexus for over 2.6 million UAH (approximately $60,000), though in 2023, the same model was selling for $138,000. The MP explained the more than twofold price drop as simple depreciation and claimed an appraisal was conducted prior to purchase. He justified the Lexus purchase by the need to reach voters: "I am elected by the first-past-the-post system, and I need to reach the most remote corners of my district. Since you mentioned the Porsche, you certainly can't go there in that. There was a need for a family car that could reach any part of my district after winter."

Read on Censor.NET: The High Anti-Corruption Court has approved a plea deal with former Odesa Regional Council MP Vitikach: a five-year suspended sentence and 13 million hryvnias in payments to the State Budget and the Armed Forces

"For the Future"

Serhii Labaziuk and Petro Yurchyshyn from "For the Future" switched to 2025 Range Rovers. Currently, such cars sell for approximately 8 million UAH. The car likely used by Labazyuk was registered to his company in 2026, so it is not yet in his declaration. Yurchyshyn, however, declared the lease of a new Range Rover, also registered to a family company. The MP told journalists the company belongs to his wife and that he pays 69,000 UAH per month in rent.

Watch more: Family of Rivne NPP director Tkach, figure in Mindich tapes, acquired elite real estate and car fleet – Bihus.Info. VIDEO

"Servant of the People"

A 2024 Audi Q8 appeared in the declaration of Volodymyr Hevko. The market value of such a car is over 4 million UAH, and it is registered to Polkan LLC, co-owned by his political ally Yuriy Yaremchuk.

Yurii Kisel, who recently received a suspicion notice from NABU, declared two 2024 Lexuses—an LM 350H and an ES 300H. Both are registered to family firms. In total, the family's car fleet was updated last year by approximately $160,000–$200,000.

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"Batkivshchyna"

Valerii Dubil, an MP from the "Batkivshchyna" party, has started using a 2024 Audi Q7. The car is registered to his son’s company. The cost of such a car is over 3.6 million hryvnias.

His colleague Serhii Taruta switched to an electric 2024 BMW i7 xDrive60. Taruta registered the car in his own name, citing a value of over 4.8 million UAH. He explained the purchase by stating the car is safe and electric, allowing him to charge it via solar panels at home "without harming the environment."

Vadym Stolar also significantly updated his car fleet. Last year, his partner acquired a 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 for 8.8 million UAH. The MP himself switched to a 2025 Lexus LM350H minivan, which currently costs from 5 million UAH. In addition, Stolar has five other cars at his disposal.

Read more: Officials have submitted over 634,000 declarations for 2025: NACP sums up campaign

As a reminder, media reports recently raised the issue of a potential parliamentary crisis following statements that dozens of MPs want to resign. Cited reasons included fatigue, low official salaries, and pressure from anti-corruption bodies.