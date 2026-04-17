Netherlands will hand over an Alkmaar-class minehunter to Ukraine in June, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The Netherlands will train a crew comprising Ukrainian military personnel and hand over an Alkmaar-class minehunter in June.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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Meeting with military personnel

The Head of State met with Ukrainian military personnel who are training on an Alkmaar-class minehunter in the Netherlands and presented them with awards.

"Together with Prime Minister Rob Jetten, we spoke with them about how the training is going and discussed our future plans," Zelenskyy said.

Read also: The Netherlands to invest €248 million in drones for Ukraine, says the country’s Ministry of Defence

The ship will be handed over in June

According to the president, the Netherlands will fully train the crew and hand over the ship to Ukraine as early as June.

"It will be named 'Henichesk' – in honour of our vessel, which was lost whilst carrying out a combat mission in June 2022 near the Kinburn Spit," said the head of state.

Zelenskyy noted that this is already the fifth vessel in our future mine-countermeasures fleet and the second from the Netherlands.

"Thank you for this assistance. We greatly appreciate that the Dutch people are helping us so much in this regard. I presented awards to the Dutch Chief of Defence, Onno Eichelshuys, and to our defenders," said the head of state.

Zelenskyy’s visit to the Netherlands

It was previously reported that Zelenskyy would visit the Netherlands on 16 April.

It was also reported that Ukraine had proposed a special security partnership agreement – a drone deal – to the Netherlands. The parties signed a document regarding the first joint production on Dutch territory.

As part of the partnership agreement with Ukraine, the Netherlands will invest €482 million in the Ukrainian defence industry.

Read also: Ukraine has proposed a drone deal to the Netherlands, says Zelenskyy