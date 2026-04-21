Russians struck Kostiantynivka with 3-tonne aerial bomb, levelling entire block of high-rise buildings. VIDEO

The Russian army continues to employ ‘scorched earth’ tactics, using munitions of extreme destructive power against peaceful Ukrainian cities. Shocking footage has emerged online showing the aftermath of a three-tonne Russian aerial bomb (presumably a FAB-3000) striking Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. This is reported by Censor.NET.

Objective surveillance footage, filmed by the aerial reconnaissance unit of the "Phoenix" border guard detachment, shows the results of the so-called Russian "liberation". An explosion of such magnitude has effectively wiped out an entire neighbourhood. Multi-storey residential buildings have been reduced to their foundations.

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Watch more: Occupiers are bombing Kostiantynivka with incendiary ammunition and deliberately killing city’s surviving residents. VIDEO