Reconnaissance troops from Third Army Corps exposed infiltrated ruscists in forest. VIDEO

Soldiers from the Third Army Corps cleared out enemy infantry that had infiltrated the forest within their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, soldiers from the Third Assault Brigade set out on a strike and search operation to clear the position and prevent further infiltration by ruscists.

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The video shows footage from the GoPros of scouts from the 2nd Assault Battalion, who managed to locate the enemy and, despite a comrade being wounded, take the occupier prisoner.

Details of the special operation

The soldiers held the flank and provided room for manoeuvre, after which they took control of the area, collected documents from the eliminated enemies and were ready for sudden contact.

During the operation, they tracked down the enemy, organised a circular defence, assisted a wounded soldier under heavy fire and lured a Russian soldier out of cover.

Watch more: AFU fighter with call sign "Florist" eliminated two disoriented occupiers on motorcycles at point-blank range. VIDEO

Warning! Strong language!

Watch more: Reconnaissance troops from Defence Intelligence carried out series of raids and cleared occupiers’ positions in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO