Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister of the aggressor state, has once again resorted to religious rhetoric in an attempt to discredit the Ukrainian authorities’ efforts to return state property to community management. This time, the target of his criticism was the routine procedure for inspecting cultural artefacts at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. This was reported by Censor.NET.

According to Lavrov, the scientific and historical inventory of the relics of saints is a sign of "Satanism", which is allegedly spreading not only in Ukraine but also in Europe.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"The work begun last year at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to inventory and verify the historical and scientific value of the saints’ relics has caused outrage and, I would say, revulsion. I have just quoted that. Behind this bureaucratic wording from the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, incidentally, lies legalised sacrilege, committed with the connivance and even direct support of a number of European countries, where, to put it bluntly, Satanism is also flourishing," stated the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Watch more: Russian teenagers demonstrate their proficiency with Kalashnikov assault rifles in Orthodox Church near Moscow. VIDEO

Watch more: Russia setting up production of anti-drone bells made of foil and cardboard, designed by Russian Orthodox priest. VIDEO