Trump told Charles III that Putin wants war and could "wipe out entire population" – NYP. VIDEO

U.S. President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Charles III, likely spoke about Putin and the fact that the Russian dictator wants war.

This was reported by the New York Post, citing lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

According to her, Trump told Charles III: "So I’m speaking to Putin now. He wants war."

"We will discuss it later," the British monarch replied.

"I’ve got a feeling … if he did what he said, he will wipe out the population," the U.S. leader added.

The King replied that they would talk about it another time.

Later, Trump began talking about the White House ballroom and also spoke about the recent assassination attempt on him.

Read more: US is working on "situation" with Russia and Ukraine: I’m talking to Putin and Zelenskyy, these are "good conversations",- Trump

Background

On 27 April, King Charles III of the United Kingdom arrived in the US on a four-day state visit, accompanied by Queen Camilla.

Trump had previously said that he was in contact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, describing these conversations as "good".

Read more: Putin isn’t afraid of Europe at all; he’s afraid of US, — Trump