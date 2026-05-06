Fighters of 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade destroy North Korean MLRS. VIDEO

Operators of unmanned systems from the Kassta Battalion destroyed a foreign-made multiple launch rocket system used by Russian forces in the Lyman direction.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave.

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How the system was discovered

The occupiers tried to camouflage the MLRS by covering it with branches in a tree line.

However, Ukrainian troops were able to quickly expose the target using drones.

"A precise drop from a Heavy Shot fully exposed the camouflage," the brigade said.

Read more: Development of unmanned ground vehicles hampered by communications – Beskrestnov (Flash)

What exactly was destroyed

After the target was detected, it turned out to be a Type-75 MLRS originating from North Korea.

Further strikes by FPV drones ultimately put the launcher out of action.

Watch more: Minus 457 UAVs, 174 occupiers and 30 thwarted attempts to cross river: combat operations of SIGNUM battalion. VIDEO

What is happening on the front

The brigade emphasised that they are continuing to systematically destroy enemy artillery in this sector.

"Soldiers of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade continue their hunt for enemy artillery," the military emphasized.

Watch more: Three Russian "Shaheds" shot down over Rivne region by American AGM-114 Hellfire missiles. VIDEO