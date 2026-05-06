Border guards bring down Russian Molniya UAV with anti-drone rifle in Kharkiv Oblast: "I see it, I see it, it’s spinning. Fall, you bastard!". VIDEO
Ukrainian border guards continue to effectively use electronic warfare systems to neutralize enemy aerial reconnaissance. As reported by Censor.NET, fighters of the Hart Brigade brought down a Russian UAV in Kharkiv Oblast.
The enemy Molniya-type UAV was neutralized without the use of firearms. Border guards used an anti-drone rifle, which proved extremely effective against this type of aircraft.
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