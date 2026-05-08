Two channels for smuggling men to Romania uncovered in Zakarpattia. VIDEO
In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers have dismantled two networks involved in the illegal smuggling of men of conscription age across the Ukrainian-Romanian border.
According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine – Western Border.
A resident of Zakarpattia and a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast have been charged under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
How the scheme worked
According to the investigation, the organisers planned to profit from illegally smuggling men across the border.
The man from Ivano-Frankivsk was detained on the outskirts of the village of Dilove.
Law enforcement officers established that he was transporting a resident of the Kyiv region by car, having promised to organise an illegal border crossing via the Tisa River.
The man paid 8,000 euros for this ‘service’.
Who took part in the special operation
Operatives from the Mukachevo Border Guard Detachment carried out the operation in conjunction with officers from the National Police, the SBU and the Public Prosecutor’s Office.
Servicemen from the "Dilove" border guard unit and the "Dozor" special unit were also involved in the operation.
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