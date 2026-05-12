ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11517 visitors online
News Video
7 137 35

In Magnitogorsk, Russia, passer-by set security on athletes for jumping rope: "Whoever doesn’t jump is Muscovite? Are you jumping for Ukraine?". VIDEO

In Magnitogorsk, Russia, an outdoor sports session nearly ended in an arrest due to the political paranoia of local residents. A sports blogger and coach posted a video showing the absurd accusations made by a passer-by.

According to Censor.NET, during a group skipping session, a man approached the group and asked: "Are you jumping for Ukraine? " He explained his reasoning using a slogan from the Ukrainian Maidan era –"Whoever doesn’t jump is a Muscovite" – claiming that any kind of jumping now looks suspicious.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Read more: Ukrainian Paralympians have won two more medals

Author: 

politics (79) sport (199) Russian world (157)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 