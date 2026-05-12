Canada has signed Convention on establishment of commission on reparations for Ukraine, - Sybiha. VIDEO
Canada has become the first country outside Europe to sign the Convention establishing the International Commission on Compensation for Ukraine.
This was announced by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, reports Censor.NET.
What is known
"I am grateful to my colleague Anita Anand for this important step: Canada has become the first country outside Europe to sign the Convention on the Establishment of an International Commission on Compensation for Ukraine," he said.
Sybiha emphasised that the Compensation Commission is part of an accountability system that will ensure justice and the payment of compensation for the harm and suffering inflicted on Ukrainians as a result of Russian aggression
"I am grateful to Canada for its support," the minister added.
What led up to this?
- As a reminder, on 1 October 2025, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe unanimously supported the draft Convention on the establishment of an International Commission for the examination of claims for Ukraine.
- Later, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe adopted the Convention on the Establishment of an International Commission for the Examination of Claims by Ukraine against Russia.
- On 16 December 2025, a conference was held in The Hague to establish an International Commission on compensation for the damage caused by the Russian Federation to Ukraine during the war. Representatives of 35 states signed the relevant convention, which provides for the Commission to operate under the auspices of the Council of Europe.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password