Canada has signed Convention on establishment of commission on reparations for Ukraine, - Sybiha. VIDEO

Canada has become the first country outside Europe to sign the Convention establishing the International Commission on Compensation for Ukraine.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, reports Censor.NET.

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"I am grateful to my colleague Anita Anand for this important step: Canada has become the first country outside Europe to sign the Convention on the Establishment of an International Commission on Compensation for Ukraine," he said.

Sybiha emphasised that the Compensation Commission is part of an accountability system that will ensure justice and the payment of compensation for the harm and suffering inflicted on Ukrainians as a result of Russian aggression

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"I am grateful to Canada for its support," the minister added.

What led up to this?