Occupiers on burning T-90M "Proryv" tank are trying in vain to escape from Ukrainian drones. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders continue to reduce the Russian defence industry’s ‘pride’ – the T-90M ‘Proryv’ tanks – to scrap metal. According to Censor.NET, footage has been published online showing the effective work of FPV drone operators from the "Northern Eagle" unit, part of the 151st Separate Mechanised Brigade.
The incident took place in the Kharkiv sector. Aerial reconnaissance spotted an enemy armoured vehicle that the occupiers were trying to hide in cover. After a series of precise strikes by kamikaze drones, the "one-of-a-kind" tank burst into flames. The crew started the burning armoured vehicle and tried in vain to move it out of the drones’ strike zone.
The T-90M is considered the most modern production tank in the Russian Federation’s army, yet the skill of the Ukrainian pilots of the 151st Brigade has once again demonstrated the vulnerability of this equipment when faced with the mass deployment of high-precision unmanned systems.
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