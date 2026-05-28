The Russian army command continues its practice of ruthlessly sacrificing its own manpower by sending units to the front line that are entirely made up of wounded and unfit soldiers. According to Censor.NET, a telling video has emerged online, recorded by a Russian occupier himself during an assault on Ukrainian positions.

The Russian serviceman openly demonstrated the condition and critical state of his unit, which the command is driving to its doom. According to him, the unit has practically no weapons or personal protective equipment, and all personnel have serious injuries.

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"We're off on a combat mission. Two assault rifles, three bulletproof vests for six of us. We're all cripples. This is just f#cking mad," says the assault soldier.

Warning! Strong language!

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