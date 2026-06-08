New footage of powerful explosion in Belgorod region appears online. VIDEO

Additional footage of a powerful explosion in Russia’s Belgorod region, filmed by a local resident, has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows a large column of smoke rising above the blast site, while sounds of further detonations can also be heard.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details of the explosion

According to local media, the incident occurred near the village of Belovskoye close to Belgorod.

Initial reports suggested the possible crash of a Russian FAB aerial bomb, but later reports emerged that the explosion may have occurred at an ammunition depot.

At the same time, a number of Russian media outlets suggest that the detonation may have been the result of a drone attack on an ammunition depot.

Officially, Russian authorities only confirmed the fact of the detonation, without specifying its causes.

According to the Belgorod operational headquarters, residential buildings and an administrative building were damaged in the explosion, while five local residents suffered concussions.

Watch more: Belgorod resident reports strike on energy facility: "Substation just got hit, f#ck!". VIDEO

Watch more: Drone operators chase Russian army soldiers through streets of Graivoron in Belgorod region. VIDEO