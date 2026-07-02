Chubarov: Anti-Russian-minded people in Crimea are ready to endure it. VIDEO

Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov told Censor.NET in a comment that pro-Ukrainian-minded residents of Crimea are ready to endure the current strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the peninsula, but the main thing is that there should be no disappointment afterward.

According to Refat Chubarov, the current strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine have led to the disruption of the holiday season in Crimea. This also affects other sectors of the economy, including small businesses, the agricultural sector, construction, and many others.

"This is not yet a blockade of Crimea, but the peninsula is in a kind of semi-encirclement. And the main segment here is fuel. The lack of fuel greatly complicates the economy, and prices are rising. And this affects everyone, including our supporters, people who remain loyal to the Ukrainian state," Refat Chubarov says.

Read: Mejlis Chairman Chubarov to Ukrainians in occupied Crimea: From today, stay away from Russian military facilities

He stresses that it is now impossible to conduct a sociological survey on the peninsula, so he can speak about public sentiment only based on the opinions of individual people.

"I can rely only on the people with whom I communicate. It is clear that they have views similar to mine. But to some extent, they still reflect the opinion of those people who are waiting for the liberation of Crimea. They say they are ready to endure it, but the main thing is that there should be no disappointment afterward. Because many of our people there perceive the events taking place (including the destruction of military facilities and the internal anxiety of the colonists) as events on the eve of Crimea’s liberation. And if it does not happen, they will be very disappointed," said the chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people.

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