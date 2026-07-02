Putin still intends to "defeat" residential buildings so as not to end war – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Russia no longer has any argument in favor of its war except ballistic missiles, and Ukraine needs a sufficient supply of anti-ballistic defense systems.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

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Supply of anti-ballistic defense systems

"Putin still intends to 'defeat' residential buildings so as not to end this war. This can be dealt with both by a sufficient supply of anti-ballistic defense systems and by much faster work to create our own anti-ballistic capabilities in Europe," Zelenskyy stressed.

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Missiles for air defence

The President recalled that a NATO summit is due to take place in the coming days, along with meetings in other formats, and that air defence must be one of their key outcomes.

"That is, of course, if NATO still means anything to its allies. Europe must have its own sufficient capacity to defend itself against all types of threats, including this one – from Russian ballistic missiles," he noted.

According to Zelenskyy, discussions with the US administration regarding licences for the production of ‘Patriots’ have been ongoing for some time.

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Support for Ukraine

The president also thanked all the countries providing assistance through the PURL programme, which enables Ukraine to purchase air defence missiles – specifically, ‘Patriots’.

"But to truly and reliably protect lives, we need our own production. European production here, in our country, in Ukraine, or together with partners, would of course also support the United States in operations when needed. We very much count on a positive response from President Trump to protect lives. I also thank everyone who expressed condolences to our country today, who did not remain silent, and who condemns Russian terror," the President added.

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