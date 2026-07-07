Ukrainian aircraft destroyed base of Russian assault groups and ammunition depot in Kamianske. VIDEO
Ukrainian aircraft carried out a precision strike on a base for Russian assault groups and an ammunition depot in Kamianske.
As reported by Censor.NET, the airstrike on the enemy facility was carried out by crews of Ukrainian Air Force fighter jets.
According to intelligence, a concentration of Russian troops was detected, after which the target coordinates were passed to Ukrainian pilots.
As a result of the precision hit, a powerful explosion occurred, destroying the occupiers' ambush site along with the ammunition and personnel present at the position.
The footage was published by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel, Sunflower.
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