Operators from 413th ’Raid’ Regiment struck three Russian ferries in port of Kerch, which were providing military logistics for Russian Federation. VIDEO

Operators from the 413th Regiment of the ‘Raid’ Unmanned Systems Forces carried out strikes against Russian ferries used to support the military logistics of the occupying forces in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, on the night of 12 July, Ukrainian drone operators struck three ferries located in the waters of the port and ferry crossing in Kerch.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Since 2022, the Kerch ferry crossing has served as a backup supply route for the occupying forces following repeated strikes on the Crimean Bridge.

In particular, it was used to transport fuel and other military cargo to the peninsula.

Footage of the strikes was published by Ukrainian defenders on the 413th Regiment’s Telegram channel.

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