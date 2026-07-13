Koretskyi – next prime minister? What will happen to Fedorov and Budanov? | Romaliiska. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing large-scale personnel reshuffles that will affect both the Cabinet of Ministers and the country’s key security agencies. How likely are these changes, who might head the government in place of Denys Shmyhal, and what hidden conflicts are brewing at Bankova Street were discussed live on the analytical programme "Butusov PLUS" by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak and the well-known Ukrainian journalist Iryna Romaliiska, who recently joined the channel’s team.

According to Censor.NET, a number of high-profile issues were raised during the heated behind-the-scenes discussion.

One of the main topics of discussion was a possible change of head of government. Instead of the usual candidates such as Ihor Terekhov or Mykhailo Fedorov, the head of "Ukrnafta", Serhii Koretskyi, is being touted as the new favourite. Zhelezniak analysed in detail why his candidacy is being considered for the post of Prime Minister and which political groups are influencing this.

The following key topics were also in the spotlight:

The future of Oksana Markarova and Olha Stefanishyna: Why Ukraine’s ambassador to the US is being replaced, what role Olha Stefanishyna plays in this, and how it will affect diplomatic relations with Washington.

The real reasons behind Yulia Svyrydenko’s possible resignation: What lies behind the rumours of the dismissal of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Economy.

The controversy surrounding Mykhailo Fedorov: How digitalisation, the activities of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the issue of mobilisation have created tension around the Deputy Prime Minister.

The fate of the security sector’s leaders: Will Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief (now an ambassador), remain in their posts, and what changes await the leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Prosecutor General’s Office?

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