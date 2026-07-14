Family of civilian occupiers has returned to Barnaul due to unbearable living conditions in Crimea: "I want to go back. I hope it will all be over soon". VIDEO

A video message has been posted on social media by a Russian displaced person who, together with her family, had been living illegally in occupied Crimea but was forced to return to her hometown of Barnaul (Altai Krai, the Russian Federation) due to unbearable living conditions and constant restrictions.

According to Censor.NET, the civilian occupiers complained about the lack of electricity, water and gas, which made normal life on the peninsula impossible.

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The Russian woman laments that the decision to leave the stolen Ukrainian land was a difficult one for her, and the evacuation back to Siberia proved to be a real ordeal for her children.

"Unfortunately, we have decided to leave Crimea temporarily. It was a very difficult decision, as our whole life is here. But we could no longer put up with the restrictions. The lack of electricity, and with it the lack of water, and the lack of propane gas for the cooker. It’s simply impossible to cook without electricity and gas. So we decided, along with our children, to go back to our homeland. The journey was difficult and arduous. We travelled for five days, all together in one car. But we’re home now. Of course, I want to go back to Crimea. I hope it will all be over soon," says the Russian woman.

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