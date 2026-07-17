In occupied Kerch, railway station caught fire following drone attack: fires are reported at warehouses and oil depot. VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied city of Kerch, a large-scale fire broke out at the railway station following a drone attack. Several other fires have also been reported near the city.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel ‘Krymsky Veter’, following the night-time attack in Kerch, warehouses, railway trains and, presumably, an oil depot and a power substation are on fire.

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According to the channel, the first reports of a massive explosion and fire in the area of the railway station began to come in around 1 am.

In addition, three further fires were reported near Kerch. Two of these broke out between Baherove and Zhovtneve, where railway tracks, roads, an overpass, bridges and a power line run. One of the fires is located near the former Baherove military airfield, which, according to available information, is currently being used by the Russian military.

Another fire, likely a wildfire, broke out in the vicinity of the ‘Baherove’ gas processing plant belonging to the state-owned company ‘Chornomornaftogaz’. Fires were also reported west of the village of Koktebel, near Shchebetivka, close to an electrical substation and a pumping station.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces announced that, since the start of the day on 17 July, they had already struck 12 vessels belonging to the Russian shadow fleet in the Black Sea.

See more: Widespread power cuts have occurred in occupied Crimea, and explosion was heard. PHOTO