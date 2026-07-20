Seven vessels, air defence systems and energy infrastructure in Russian Federation and Crimea were hit overnight, - USF Commander Brovdi. VIDEO

Overnight, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck Russian military, energy and logistics facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea and on Russian territory.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (Madyar).

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According to him, as part of Operation ‘MoLoChKa’, seven vessels belonging to the Russian shadow fleet were struck overnight — three tankers and four dry cargo ships in the Black and Azov Seas.

In total, according to the USF, 183 vessels were struck between 1 and 20 July as part of this operation, of which 119 were in the Sea of Azov and 64 in the Black Sea.

Strikes on Crimea’s energy infrastructure

As part of Operation ‘Crimean Circuit Breaker Off’, according to the USF, seven power distribution centres and substations in Yalta, Morske, Pryvitne, Luchyste and other settlements in occupied Crimea were attacked overnight.

According to the USF, 103 energy infrastructure facilities have been hit since the beginning of July.

Six air defence systems reported destroyed

The USF also reported the destruction of six elements of Russian air defence systems in Yeysk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kamyshevatsky in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

According to the Ukrainian military, the targets hit included:

‘Tor-M2’ air defence system;

two ‘Nebo-SV’ radar stations;

"Nebo-U" radar;

"Kasta-2E2" radar;

"Gamma-S1M" radar.

According to the USF, 25 air defence assets were struck during July, including 12 anti-aircraft missile systems, 12 radar stations and one electronic warfare system.

Statement regarding the Kerch ferry crossing

The USF also claims that the Kerch ferry crossing has lost around 75 per cent of its capacity. According to their data, three out of five ferries have been destroyed, whilst two others are no longer capable of self-propulsion and are operating as towed barges.

Read more: Two tankers, tugboat, "Svetlyak" patrol ship, oil terminal, "Slavneft-Yanos" refinery and other enemy military targets struck – General Staff