Russian propagandists are making no secret of their fear following the official appointment of Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Russian ‘military correspondent’ Alexander Sladkov, appearing on Olga Skabeeva’s propaganda programme, warned the audience and the Russian military against harbouring any illusions that the situation on the front line would ease.

"A fierce enemy! A monster of the highest order!" declared the Z-correspondent, recounting Drapatyi’s combat record in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

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