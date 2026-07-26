MiG-29 fighter pilots intercepted Russian ’Shahed’ with R-73 missile. VIDEO

MiG-29 fighter pilots from the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted and destroyed a Russian‘Shahed’-type kamikaze drone during one of the enemy’s air attacks.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the combat operation was posted on social media by one of the Ukrainian pilots.

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To intercept and destroy aerial targets, fighter crews use R-27 and R-73 air-to-air missiles.

The footage shows a missile hitting its target with precision, after which a Russian ‘Shahed’ jet explodes in mid-air.

Read more: Russia attacked Ukraine with 157 drones and two missiles: air defense neutralized 128 air targets. INFOGRAPHICS