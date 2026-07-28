Laura Loomer, a well-known American far-right blogger and MAGA activist who has previously been noted on numerous occasions for her anti-Ukrainian rhetoric and support for the Russian Federation’s position, visited a factory producing Ukrainian drones.

According to Censor.NET, during her visit she was shown domestic developments, including the P1-Sun strike drone.

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Earlier, influential US Senator Lindsey Graham had also visited the same facility. Footage of Lumer’s visit and her introduction to Ukrainian drone technology is already circulating widely online.

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