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MAGA blogger Laura Lummer visited drone manufacturing plant and posed with Ukrainian P1-Sun drone. VIDEO
Laura Loomer, a well-known American far-right blogger and MAGA activist who has previously been noted on numerous occasions for her anti-Ukrainian rhetoric and support for the Russian Federation’s position, visited a factory producing Ukrainian drones.
According to Censor.NET, during her visit she was shown domestic developments, including the P1-Sun strike drone.
Earlier, influential US Senator Lindsey Graham had also visited the same facility. Footage of Lumer’s visit and her introduction to Ukrainian drone technology is already circulating widely online.
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