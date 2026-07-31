Soldiers of 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade capture occupier who infiltrated Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka to film propaganda video. VIDEO

Servicemen from a mobile fire group of the anti-aircraft missile battalion of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign captured a Russian soldier in the Kostiantynivka sector.

The occupier had infiltrated Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka on his own to film a propaganda video with a Russian flag but was promptly detected by Ukrainian troops, Censor.NET reports.

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Thanks to the troops’ coordinated actions, the Russian soldier was captured without any casualties among the Ukrainian defenders. He has been added to Ukraine’s POW exchange pool.

The 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade noted that while Russian propaganda continues fabricating more claims about the occupation forces’ "successes yet", those tasked with staging them are increasingly ending up in Ukrainian captivity.

The brigade’s servicemen released footage of the operation.

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