Su-27 pilots destroy occupiers’ communications hub in Bakhmut with GBU-62 bombs. VIDEO
Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 fighter pilots carried out a targeted strike on a Russian Ground Forces communications hub in Bakhmut.
As reported by Censor.NET, the precision hit destroyed the occupiers’ base along with the personnel inside.
Following the initial blast, a generator located at the facility also detonated, causing another powerful explosion that was captured on video.
One of the pilots shared footage of the Ukrainian aircraft’s combat operation on his Soniashnyk Telegram channel.
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