Clash between TCR serviceman and teenager in Odesa: police have launched investigation. VIDEO

In Odesa, the police are investigating an incident involving a member of the TCR who, according to preliminary reports, grabbed a teenager by his clothes and struck him several times during a confrontation.

This was reported by the regional police, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Law enforcement officers discovered a video showing a serviceman in a confrontation with a teenager, grabbing him by his clothes and striking him, whilst monitoring social media. The incident is believed to have taken place several days ago in the Khadzhibey district of Odesa," the statement reads.

Law enforcement officers have identified both individuals involved.

Investigators have launched proceedings under the article on assault and battery.

The maximum penalty for this offence is five years’ imprisonment.

The investigation is ongoing. All the circumstances of the incident are being established.

See more: $5,000 for service behind front lines: official and his accomplice have been exposed in Kyiv region. PHOTO

What led up to this?

A video of a confrontation between a man in military uniform and a teenager was posted online. Following this, the Odesa Regional TCR and SS announced that they had launched an investigation.

Read more: Pinned him against car and struck him in face: Odesa TCR launches investigation over video of clash between man in military uniform and teenager. VIDEO