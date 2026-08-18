Pinned him against car and struck him in face: Odesa TCR launches investigation over video of clash between man in military uniform and teenager. VIDEO

The Odesa Regional Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) has launched an internal investigation after a video circulated on social media showing a man in military uniform clashing with a teenager.

The Odesa Regional TCR and SS reported this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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Video circulated online

In the video circulated online, a man in military uniform forcibly restrains a teenager near a car by grabbing him by the ears. When the teenager attempts to break free, the man slaps him across the face.

Social media users claim that the boy had allegedly thrown stones at a minibus carrying TCR servicemen, after which one of the servicemen caught up with the minor.

Other local social media channels report that the boy did not throw anything and that the confrontation began over a comment he made aloud that angered the serviceman.

See more: "Blow, pack, and assemble": 10 TCR staff in Odesa region have been served with notices of suspicion for torturing and abusing civilians, – SBI. PHOTOS

Regional TCR response

The Odesa Regional TCR and SS said its leadership had launched an internal investigation following the release of the video.

"All the circumstances of the incident and the events leading up to the confrontation are currently being established, while the individuals captured in the video are being identified. The leadership’s position is unequivocal: any acts of violence, abuse of authority or improper conduct toward citizens are unacceptable. If the servicemen’s guilt and involvement in the offense are confirmed, those responsible will be held accountable under current Ukrainian law," the Odesa Regional TCR and SS said.

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