Russia fired around 2,100 drones, nearly 1,700 guided bombs and 78 missiles at Ukraine in space of week, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Russian occupiers continue to attack Ukraine with drones, including jet-powered drones, KABs and missiles.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What the enemy is using

According to the President, Russia has launched around 2,100 drones at Ukraine this week alone. A significant proportion of these are ‘Shahed’ jet drones, which the Russians are using in an attempt to cripple the economy and destroy people’s lives. The enemy has also deployed nearly 1,700 guided aerial bombs and 78 missiles of various types.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s invitation to Moscow is "huge gesture of goodwill" on part of Russian Federation, - Lavrov

The occupiers’ targets

Zelenskyy noted that strikes were carried out last night and this morning against the energy sector, "Ukrzaliznytsia", businesses and ordinary residential buildings.

Odesa was attacked with missiles and drones.

Restoration work is continuing in many western regions following the night-time strikes.

In particular, all the necessary services are at work near the Ukrainian-Polish border in Volyn, where the Russians deliberately set fire to a train locomotive and damaged a petrol station with a drone strike.

See also: Russia attacked a passenger train locomotive in Volyn, 2 km from the border with Poland, – "Ukrzaliznytsia". VIDEO

"It is precisely to prevent these strikes from spreading further, into Europe, that Ukrainians are fighting every day, giving their lives and preventing the aggression from expanding. Russian terrorism is a common threat to many, but it can and must be defeated in Ukraine. I thank everyone who is contributing to the defence of Ukraine’s skies and the support of our people," the President added.