Russian man in massive gas station queue tries to spot its beginning through binoculars. VIDEO
An amusing video has emerged online, vividly illustrating the deepening shortage of fuel and lubricants in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories.
Censor.NET reports that a Russian man filmed a massive line of cars at a gas station.
From inside his car, one of the motorists seeking to refuel uses binoculars to try to see where the line begins and where the gas station itself is located.
The footage shows dozens of cars lined up on the road waiting for fuel, a result of systematic and targeted strikes by Ukraine’s Defense Forces on Russian oil refining infrastructure, fuel depots, and the enemy’s logistics routes.
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