Russian man in massive gas station queue tries to spot its beginning through binoculars. VIDEO

An amusing video has emerged online, vividly illustrating the deepening shortage of fuel and lubricants in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories.

Censor.NET reports that a Russian man filmed a massive line of cars at a gas station.

From inside his car, one of the motorists seeking to refuel uses binoculars to try to see where the line begins and where the gas station itself is located.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The footage shows dozens of cars lined up on the road waiting for fuel, a result of systematic and targeted strikes by Ukraine’s Defense Forces on Russian oil refining infrastructure, fuel depots, and the enemy’s logistics routes.

Watch more: Russian man’s reaction to kilometre-long queue for petrol in Tyumen: "They’ve gone mad; they’ve brought this country to such shambles". VIDEO

Watch more: Ukrainian drones are "forcing" occupiers to jump out of their vehicles at full speed. VIDEO